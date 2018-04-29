Ricky Lee: (W)ri(gh)ting wrongs

Last of two parts

(Editor’s note: The first part of this feature introduces screenwriter Ricky Lee as a fictionist, and deals with the authors who influenced him, his return to writing fiction, and his latest novel “Bahay ni Marta” [Martha’s House].)

Lee admitted that, while writing “Marta,” he “kept wavering between having the talking house and not having the talking house.”

“May drafts ako (in which the treatment is) totally realistic. Walang talking house, wala ‘yung kid. May drafts din ako na [only]Marta and [her]two kids and [a fourth character, the laborer]Tomas (I have drafts in which the treatment is totally realistic. No talking house, no kid. I also have drafts with only Martha, her two kids, and Tomas),” the novelist said.

“Mayroon din akong draft [in which the talking house tells]three, four, five stories—lahat na tumira doon sa bahay (I also have a draft in which the talking house tells, three, four, five stories, about all the people who had lived in it),” he added.

“[But] it became too unwieldly, and because I wanted a shorter novel…I wanted [one]na mabilis at magaan lang bago ako pumunta sa [isa na namang]malaking nobela like ‘Amapola,’ so diniscard ko ‘yon (I wanted one that’s fast-paced and light before I proceed to another big novel like ‘Amapola,’ so I discarded that draft).”

According to Lee, writing “Marta” came at a stage in his life and career where he reexamines his thoughts and beliefs on redemption and forgiveness, and how the novel reflects that.

“As a person, I’ve always been very forgiving. Hindi ako nagtatanim [ng galit]. Hindi ako resentful na tao. Very open ako (I don’t stay angry. I’m not resentful. I’m very open),” he said.

However, “there are issues na minsan mahirap patawarin (that are sometimes hard to forgive),” he added.

The “Marta” author admitted that being in that stage was not easy because, as a person, “gusto kong magkasundo-sundo tayong lahat, magpatawaran, magmahalan (I want everyone to be in agreement, to forgive and love one another).”

Much as he wanted everyone to love one another, Lee said “there are certain flaws—crimes—na kinakailangang dumaan sa proseso: Pag-acknowledge, paghingi ng tawad, pagpenitensya (that need to undergo a process: acknowledging them, asking for forgiveness, doing penance).”

“I wanted to confront that issue because sa social realities ng mundo natin ngayon, parang [ang]dami-daming mga nangyayari where [we ask:]Kailan lang ba natin intindihin lang at magpatawad tayong lahat? Paano ‘yung mga nagawang krimen? (in the social realities of our world today, it seems so many things are happening where we ask: When do we must understand and forgive one another? How about the crimes committed?),” he added.

If one is a writer, the novelist said, he should first understand everything, even if it is contrary to his point of view, even if it involves the worst criminal or the most evil person.

Citing the Biblical exhortation of condemning the sin and not the sinner, he said “we have to judge (a particular situation in its entirety, and then) take sides or take a stand.”

“I think you need to have a bigger perspective, so that even if you say that something is wrong, is bad, or is black, you see it in a bigger picture. But it does not mean that it is not wrong,” the writer added.

He remembered a human-rights lecture he gave at UP recently, where he, a former activist in the early 1970s who was briefly jailed after the declaration of Martial Law, said all films—all stories—should assert man’s humanity.

“Anything [that obstructs that]humanity [is a]violation of human rights,” he added.

“You still have to look at humanity in a bigger way…[but that]doesn’t mean” that you don’t make a judgment in the end, Lee said, adding that such a move must be “well-informed and inclusive.”

And although a criminal still has to be punished, his humanity deserves be recognized, “because I think in doing that, you become more human,” he added.

“You’re able to assert your humanity better, and you’re able to achieve justice in a bigger, more meaningful, and more long-term way,” the writer said.

‘Wrong direction’

Lee believes that although Filipinos love to read, they are reading “in the wrong direction.” It is something that he thinks can be redressed, and one way to do so requires writers’ participation.

“I think the writer has to get into a frame of mind where hindi niya iisipin ang sarili niya na isang elitista na artistic na taong napakahusay na pag may nagawa lang siyang magandang trabaho, dudumugin na siya ng readers (he won’t think of himself as an elitist, artistic, and great person whom readers will flock to once he produces a great work),” the author said.

“He has to also see himself as somebody na kapantay ng reader. Siya mismo ang pupunta sa reader [at]magpapaliwanag, kasi ang readers, madalas wala namang resources (who is the reader’s equal. He himself must go to the reader and explain, because readers often don’t have the resources to go to the author),” he added.

Efforts to reach out to readers and directly promote their books are something writers must have energy for, the scribe said, “para maramdaman din ng mga reader na mahalaga [at]nilalapitan [sila]ng mga mahuhusay na writer (so that readers feel they are important enough for great writers to approach them).”

On that expansive, trilogy-ending novel, Lee said he wanted to publish it before the year ends, hopefully in November.

The novel—the title of which he declined to disclose and the first draft of which ends during the presidency of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo—spans four periods, between 1972 and 2018, and the narrative jumps between those periods.

“History of Philippine movies ang (is the) backdrop,” the author said. “In a way, it’s [like my tribute to the]movies, [to the]love for movies.”

“Lahat ng characters ko sa apat na periods na ‘yan (All my characters in those four periods), they are all involved in the movies, either as a moviegoer, or as a writer…” he added.

The novel may be “all about love for Filipino movies, but it’s also political,” Lee said.

There is no question that the Philippines is never lacking in writers who consider the personal as political, and vice versa. Lee is clearly one of them. For more than four decades, he wrote screenplays exposing wrongdoings that expand on screens for us to watch. With “Bahay ni Marta” and his upcoming fourth novel—and, one assumes, his future works of fiction—he not only writes about wrongs, but also, perhaps, offer ways to set these wrongs right.