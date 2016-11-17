Ricky Martin announces engagement ahead of Las Vegas show

Global superstar Ricky Martin has announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) that he proposed marriage to his Syrian-Swedish artist beau Jwan Yosef and was given the big “Yes!”

Martin told DeGeneres (herself a proud member of the LGBT community and married to Australian-American actress and model Portia De Rossi) that he was very nervous before he knelt down before Yosef.

“I proposed. I was really nervous, but I got on my knees and I took out the little, not a box, I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying ‘would you marry me’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Bad. And then he was like, ‘yes.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you’ and he was like, ‘what is the question?’ ‘Would you marry me?’ That’s it,” Martin excitedly told the TV host.

Continuing, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” star said, “It was very beautiful and then thirty minutes after, I said ‘did you say yes.’ Yes, he said ‘yes’.”

Martin and Yosef became officially a couple in January but have known each other for more than a year already, after the Puerto Rican singer started collecting the works of the latter.

The former Menudo member came out in 2010, disappointing many fans especially females, but also gained respect and admiration for his honesty and courage of admitting his sexuality. Prior to his relationship with Yosef, he became a father to Matteo and Valentino, born by a surrogate mother in 2008.

Martin also announced that he’ll be having a Las Vegas residency with tickets going on sale starting Monday, November 21.