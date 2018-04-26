Ricky Reyes keeps paying it forward

When hair and beauty expert Ricky Reyes talks about the hard life, he knows what he is talking about.

Before the iconic hair dresser and makeup artist owned the successful chain of salons as we know it today, he started his career in a humble little space near San Juan City market, which doubled as his home at night with a sleeping mat.

During the day—as showbiz stalwart Lolit Solis witnessed herself and shared with the T-Zone—“Mother Ricky” would stand outside the tiny parlor and literally pull passersby by the hand to sit on a chair and get a haircut.

With hard work and continued learning as the years went by, Ricky Reyes soon became a household name, and to say it as it is, a very wealthy entrepreneur.

Admirably, since the time of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Mother Ricky has been paying it forward while running his business, by going out into the slum areas and training both men and women in haircutting and all the other wonderful things a salon offers. In the ‘80s especially, there was lots of perming [or "pa-kulot” in Filipino], the staple and all-important mani-ped [m[manicure-pedicure]and as the years went by, the foot spa, hand spa and the various techniques of massage.

“I started ‘Isang Guting, Isang Suklay’ as far back as President Marcos’ time when Tesda [T[Technical Education and Skills Development Authority]as still called the National Man Power Agency,” recalled Mother Ricky at the launch of his latest series of skills training projects.

“I continued training generations of urban poor through the time of President Cory [A[Aquino]President [F[Fidel]amos, President Gloria [A[Arroyo]President Noynoy [A[Aquino]and I’m still doing it now with President [R[Rodrigo]uterte. You see, I never once accepted a government position precisely because I want to keep on bringing these skills training to the urban poor no matter who is in Malacañang and no matter who heads the tech-voc [t[technical-vocational]gency. Kasi, may gunting ka lang at upuan sa isang komunidad, kaya mo nang kumita hanggang P1,000 isang araw sa pag-gugupit. The same goes for mani-ped, umikot ka lang dala ang maliit mong bag ng mga nail-cutter, nipper, nail file, at mag-home service ka, kikita ka na rin ng maayos sa isang araw.”

Consulted by Tesda through the decades in their livelihood projects, Mother Ricky is now happy to work with Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong for via the more millennial sounding “Skills 2D Max” program, which had a media launch on April 20. A joint project of Tesda and the National Housing Authority (NHA), Skills 2D Max will do away with the previous practice of distributing Tesda coupons to those interested in training for a specific skill, which they will then take to accredited training centers, but rather bring the “Angking Galing Mobile Livelihood Caravan” directly to NHA’s relocation sites.

“I agreed right away with Kuya Gene’s idea because this will do away with issues like scholarships being given only to those close to say a barangay captain, or—as I was very shocked to learn—training centers that were built pero wala namang trainers and actual classes sa loob! With Skills 2D Max, it is the NHA who will screen the participants to be sure they come from a specific relocation site, so that everyone will have a fair chance of receiving these trainings,” Mother Ricky further explained.

“Immediately, we came up a list of the biggest relocation sites in Metro Manila for the first leg of the program, and we are targeting some 4,200 beneficiaries for this,” relayed Sec. Mamondiong.

“NHA Asst. Gen. Manager Froilan Kampitan is here with us today representing Gen. Manager Marcelino Escalada, Jr., as well as Quezon Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, who is excited for the caravan to visit and train the residents of Payatas, which has the most number of beneficiaries at 250,000.”

Among the other relocation sites Skills 2D Max will visit are Bagong Silang, Caloocan; Welfareville, Mandaluyong City; Montalban Rizal Resettlement; Smokey Mountain of Manila; Dagat-Dagatan Navotas City; Manggahan Floodway Pasig City; Maricaban, Pasay City; National Resettlement, Muntinlupa City; and San Jose del Monte Resettlement.

“When they consulted with me, sabi ko ang pinakamahirap na kababayan natin ay ang urban poor. Kasi ang mahirap sa probinsya, kahit papaano nakakakain pa rin ng mga tanim nila sa likod bahay; pero yung mga dayo sa Metro Manila who were hoping for a better life, marami sa kanila wala tala­gang makain,” shared Mother Ricky.

“At itong idea of a caravan, gustong-gusto ko kasi very practical nito. Because they will be traveling to the relocation sites, ang mga ituturo nito ay hindi yung kailangan ng mga malaking makina tulad ng pananahi, at kung ano-ano pa. Siyempre, there’s haircutting, mani-ped, massage, but meron ding repair ng cell phone and mga appliances na maliit na tools lang ang kailangan. All participants will also be given an individual starter kit so they can start their small business after the training, and an allowance of P100 per day. Ano ka pa di’ba?” the popular philanthropist laughed in excitement.

Eventually, Skills 2D Max will also go nationwide to help the less fortunate in provinces as well, but its first leg will begin on May 8 in Quezon City.

“I’m very happy that Tesda and the NHA have partnered in what from my experience will be a very effective livelihood program that will really reach and make a difference in the lives of the urban poor,” Mother Ricky rounded up. “And sana mag-tuloy-tuloy talaga ito kasi sabi nga sa akin ni President Ramos, ‘Our lifetime is not enough in helping people,’ and I believe that. Kaya din tuloy tuloy lang din si Mother Ricky para la­ging maganda ang buhay.”