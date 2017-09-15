Ricoh PH launches production printer series

GLOBAL imaging and office solutions provider Ricoh Philippines on Thursday introduced a new series of production printers, targeting businesses that want to eliminate the cost of outsourced printing.

Large corporations with small and frequent commercial print demands often opt to have their own print rooms.

Having an office production printer enables the company to control the print material’s quantity, and edit them more easily, Ricoh Philippines Product Management and Head Hannah Castillo said at a media briefing.

This is why Ricoh Philippines launched the Ricoh ProC5200s, a commercial production engine designed to help reduce print costs for in-house company print centers.

The new addition to Ricoh’s product lineup is touted to have a print speed of up to 65 pages per minute, and a duty cycle of up to 300,000 pages a month. It is also enhanced by a fusing belt, which provides more consistent transfers and toner adhesion, and allows printing across different media like stickers, magnets, and cartons.

Also launched on Thursday were the high-end Pro C9100 for large commercial printing businesses and the Pro C7100x, a medium to large scale printer series.

“[Ricoh Philippines’] advantage [is]service. We want our customers to be able to depend on us [because]in the printing industry our customers are not the end-customers, they have end-customers as well. And sometimes it’s not about the money. It’s about the reputation, the liability. We need dependable service to be able to [give]that,” Ricoh Philippines President and CEO Eric Sulit said.