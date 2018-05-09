Ride-hailing firm eyes profits from ads

Booking fees and surge pricing won’t be imposed on riders using Micab services, the ride-hailing firm said on Tuesday as it announced that the business would be supported by digital advertising.

Micab said it had partnered with Japanese-owned Hallohallo Business, Inc. for the MiAds platform, which will play advertisements on tablets installed inside partner taxis while customers are being driven to their destinations.

“MiAds will help businesses reach consumers in an unprecedented form of mobile advertising here in the Philippines,” Micab CEO Eddie Ybañez said in a press briefing.

“[Advertisers will] be able to reach their target market wherever they are, when they are most open to hear from brands. And by helping enterprises, MiAds will keep MiCab affordbale for consumers,” he added.

Drivers won’t be charged commissions and will get 100 percent of the fare, Ybañez claimed.

Micab, he said, expects to earn P10,000 per month per taxi which given projections of a 15,000-strong driver base by yearend would earn the company P1.8 billion annually.

“Currently, those 15,000 are already on board. It is just a matter of deploying them,” Ybañez said

The tablets can be used as booking devices while the driver looks for a passenger. Once a trip starts, advertisements will begin to play.

MiCab also will broaden its business scope and will be launching a healthcare app soon, Ybañez said.