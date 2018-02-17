Ride-sharing operations in Batangas suspended

The Batangas city council granted its Committee on Transportation the authority to suspend the operations of U-Hop, a local Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) in the province of Batangas.

According to Batangas city councilor Oliver Macatangay, chairman of the Committee on Transportation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) confirmed that U-Hop has not secured a Certificate of Public Convenience to legally operate.

Macatangay recommended that U-Hop secure the necessary permits from LTFRB before it can resume its operations.

U-Hop sales and operations head Nick Laude said they have temporarily suspended operations since February 6 pending the approval of their business and mayor’s permit. He also said they have received a copy of the report from the city council.

“We have raised these to our legal team that will submit our position paper to the committee head within the week as requested by the city council,” Laude said.

Like Uber and Grab, U-Hop has an app where one can book a trip anywhere within the province.

Laude said they started operating last year with 15 units of Hyundai Eon after a committee hearing in the Senate on the issue of TNVS franchising where they received the go signal to operate, but their franchise has been pending with the LTFRB since.

“It was just a verbal communication, we have no black and white documents to present to them (Batangas City Council),” he added.