Riders share thoughts on Angkas app’s demise

Given the continued growth of car sales – a record 420,000 units sold in 2017 – with 65 percent of the vehicles hitting the roads of Metro Manila, a solution to the horrendous traffic gridlock around the megalopolis doesn’t seem obtainable.

Angkas was and would have been a saving grace. The motorcycle transport system gave passengers a safer, more professional alternative to the habal-habal that have long plied the roads. It required safety training, skills assessment, background checks and a professional license before onboarding bikers to its platform. It likewise offered safety gear, transparent prices and personal accident insurance to both passengers and bikers.

But due to restrictions in regulatory laws in the Philippines, Angkas was deemed illegal, and voluntarily suspended its services in order to engage with regulators. The move has caused strong sentiment among the public, who rallied to support the motorcycle app by sharing how Angkas helped them get their time back from traffic.

Bianca Dalisay, posted on Facebook how through Angkas, she no longer needed to wake up at 4 a.m. to avoid spending three to four hours in traffic during her commute to Makati.

In Cebu, Angkas has also become the preferred mode of transport compare to habal-habal.

“It’s [Angkas] particularly famous in Cebu—a city that is accustomed to habal-habal due to its steep terrain. It’s

pretty affordable, too, compared to negotiated rate of habal-habal,” another Facebook user commented.

Some riders said that Angkas saved them from missing critical appointments such as flights.

Juliane Paulene Laguilles mentioned how she was stuck in traffic on the way to the airport. She saw an Angkas poster and tried the app.

“You spared me from traffic and saved me from missing my flight! Thank you!” Laguilles expressed.

Even those in the medical profession have stories to tell too.

“I have asked to be brought to the Philippine General Hospital several times because someone needed help in the emergency room,” a doctor related. “Help was delivered and patients saved because of my swift arrival at the hospital through Angkas.”

Angkas has not only aided thousands of commuters but also provided stable jobs for its bikers, giving them professional training and the opportunity to earn more for themselves and their family.

RJ Pinlac shared how being an Angkas biker has helped him as a working student.

“Angkas app did help me a lot especially when I take semesters that have laboratory subjects. I even got a chance to save money which I used when I got sick due to medications that reached thousands [of pesos],” he said.

With more cars on the road increasing traffic congestion, Angkas hopes to work with the LTFRB to be a part of the solution. It has reached out to the agency with a plea for two-wheeled vehicles to be included under the TNVS or Transportation Network Vehicle Service category.

Many citizens have also joined this call, sharing their stories online and urging regulators to engage with Angkas.