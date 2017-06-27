The ridge of a high pressure area in the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon will continue to bring rains and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening, in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to the state-run weather bureau on Tuesday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorm will also be experienced over the regions of Bicol, Negros, Mindoro, Aurora, and Polilio Island, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

It said, however, that despite the prevailing weather condition, no typhoons were expected until the end of June.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds blowing from the west to southwest will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and its coastal waters will be moderate to occasionally rough.

Light to moderate winds coming from the east to southeast will prevail over the Visayas and the rest of Luzon and coming from the west to southwest over Mindanao with slight to moderate seas.

Pagasa also said although isolated rains and thunderstorms would occur in several parts of the country, tropical storms were not likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) until the end of June. ELSHAMAE ROBLES