Ridley Scott explores darkest corners in ‘Alien: Covenant’

The father of the iconic franchise “Alien” returns in the latest pulse-pounding installment “Alien: Covenant” where he will take the audience in the darkest corners of the crew’s psyche in a new planet that stars the impressive cast of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Guy Pearce and Danny McBride.

Ridley Scott surely knows how to terrify audiences with smart, sophisticated storytelling. His original Alien remains a standard bearer for the horror genre, a psychologically taut, uncomfortably claustrophobic film, as lean and effective as the sleek, vicious beast that first stalked starship Nostromo back in 1979.

Alien: Co­venant finds Walter (Fassben­der) tending to the ship Co­venant where all of its crew are in deep sleep except the synthetic Walter who walks the corridors alone. En route to the remote planet Origae-6 on the far side of the galaxy, the settlers hope to establish a new outpost for humanity. Nearby stellar ignition shreds Covenant’s energy-collection sails, resulting in dozens of casualties and throwing the mission off course.

Soon, the surviving crew members discover what appears to be an uncharted paradise, an undisturbed Eden of cloud-capped mountains and immense, soaring trees far closer than Origae-6 and potentially just as viable as a home, but actually a dark and deadly world full of unexpected twists and turns. Facing an unimaginable threat, the explorers must attempt a harrowing escape.

Set 10 years after the events depicted in Scott’s 2012 hit “Prometheus,” Alien: Covenant returns to Ridley’s groundbreaking saga with a uniquely terrifying tale filled with white-knuckle adventure and monstrous new creatures. The visionary director edges ever closer toward revealing the mysterious origins of the mother of all aliens, the lethal Xenomorph from the original film in the sixth instalment.

The movie opens in cinemas nationwide today from 20th Century Fox, distributed by Warner Bros.