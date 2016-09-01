Ridon named head of urban poor commission

FORMER Kabataan party-list representative Terry Ridon has been appointed as the chairperson of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP).

“We will follow the policy pronouncement of the President that there should be no demolition of urban communities without relocation,” Ridon said in a statement.

“We cannot allow our urban poor to wallow further in poverty by driving them out of their homes without any recourse or assistance from government,” he added.

The former youth lawmaker believes that more needs to be done by the national and local governments to address the plight of the urban poor.

“The new leadership of PCUP will also review previous relocation projects undertaken by both national and local governments, to determine whether relocation sites are built with acceptable standards for socialized housing,” Ridon noted.

He lamented that many relocation sites had substandard housing facilities and infrastructure, lacks access to potable water systems and are located in areas far from employment and public services.

“Inadequate infrastructure and services have driven many of our relocated families back into danger areas as well,” Ridon said.

“Many urban poor families comprise the base of employees in government and the private sector. Their welfare in terms of security of employment and living conditions is also main priorities of the Duterte administration,” he added.