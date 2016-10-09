Do right or face Chinese competitors

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned telecommunications (telecom) companies to improve their services or face new competitors from China.

In his speech during the National Banana Congress in Davao City on Friday night, the President mentioned businessman Manny Pangilinan and the Ayalas as he announced his plan to launch a morning show over state-run PTV-4.

Pangilinan is the chairman and chief executive officer of PLDT and Smart while the Ayalas are major stakeholders in Globe Telecom.

“If you do not do it right, you wait, I’m going to China. I’ll open up everything for competition. Buksan ko na lang lahat [I’ll just open up everything],” the President said.

Duterte was apparently reacting to persistent consumer criticisms over the country’s slow but expensive Internet services mainly provided by the cited telecom companies.

Morning show plans

Meanwhile, the president revealed his intent to devote an hour of his planned morning show to addressing complaints against government officials.

“Now, there is Malacañang TV, PTV4. So I’ll have a program there. I’ll give about, every morning, one hour. All Filipinos who experience, whether it’s in the permit in the office of the mayor, or an electrical clearance or way of right already paid but implemented, you can text it. Your name, the government official, do not add your name,” Duterte said.

The President said he would open a number where the public could text their complaints.

“Ito ngayon I’ll open a number… Magcontribute si Pangilinan pati si Ayala ng numero ko, tutal they are… maraming pera sila dito. Wala kayong kumpetensiya. Magtext ako, maghintay ako ng reply. Matulog na muna ako kinabukasan ko pa mabasa [I’ll open a number. Pangilinan and Ayala should contribute, anyway they are making money. They do not have competition], Duterte said.

Call for efficient performance

The President reiterated his call on government employees to do their work efficiently.

“To those in the government, I will see to it, you are dismissed… Don’t make me a fool because I don’t want that. That’s it,” Duterte said.

He urged the public to cooperate by relating their encounters with negligent public employees.

“If it is really for rejection, clearly state why. And I’d like to read. All Filipinos, just text me. Then state what has been asked, and what is the new requirement that has been asked again, then, that is corruption. That’s difficult,” Duterte said.

“If you are made to go back and forth, just text me. No more names. Just text me and I will take care of it. If you do not really help me, I could not do anything for you if you do not help me ferret out the bad guys,” he added.