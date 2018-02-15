Right-of-way budget boosted in infra push

Allocations for right-of-way (ROW) acquisitions have been substantially increased to facilitate the implementation of “Build Build Build” projects, the Budget department said.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the combined ROW outlay for the Public Works and Transportation departments was raised to P32.6 billion last year from just P4.2 billion in 2015.

This has been increased to P34.9 billion this year, he added, with the bulk or P20.5 billion going to the Public Works department.

“We are funding significantly the requirement of both DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) and DoTr (Department of Transportation),” Diokno said.

The Duterte government plans to spend P8-9 trillion on public infrastructure during its six-year term under the “Build Build Build” program, which is expected to push the infrastructure budget to 7.3 percent of gross domestic product by 2022.

“From January to November 2017, infrastructure and other capital disbursements have amounted to P486.5 billion, a 14.2 percent year-on-year increase,” Diokno noted.

“We are optimistic that the full-year data will validate our projections of a sharp rise in infrastructure spending for 2017, as well as minimizing government underspending,” he added.

Disbursement improvements can be attributed to the reforms implemented under the watch Diokno, the Budget department claimed.

For one, the implementing rules and regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act were revised to streamline public procurement without sacrificing the integrity of the process, it said.

The Budget and Treasury Management System is also being rolled out and will continue to enhance budget preparation, execution, oversight and reporting.

The Budget department has continued the early release of allotments and the conduct of early procurement activities, enabling agencies to immediately implement projects at the start of the fiscal year.

Moving forward, the shift to a one-year cash-based budget starting in 2019 will further quicken government spending, it added.