Rights activist village chief laid to rest

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: More than 2,000 people composed of friends, neighbors and relatives of Mario Labitoria Parolan paid their last respects to the village chief who was laid to rest on Tuesday. The slain barangay (village) chairman and consumer rights activist was buried at a private lot in San Fernando village after a requiem Mass at the Roman Catholic Church here. On April 6, Parolan, 53, also the Association of Barangay Captains president here, was driving his motorcycle with his wife Nerly, 48, going to the municipal hall when they ambushed by unidentified assailants. Parolan was shot at close range while his wife fell down from the motorcycle, sustaining injuries. Authorities said they could not reveal yet the identities of the suspects in the daylight murder.