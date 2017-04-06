Rights activist village chief slain in ambush

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: A barangay (village) chief and consumer rights advocate here was shot dead while his wife was wounded when gunmen riding a motorcycle attacked them on Thursday morning.

Mario Labotoria Parolan, 53, village chief of Barangay San Fernando here and Association of Barangay Captains president, was driving his motorcycle with his wife Nerly Pajarillo Parolan, 48, going to the municipal hall when they were ambushed by unidentified assailants.

Initial investigation showed the victims were slowing down at a hump along the Old San Fernando road between the villages of Calaocan and Banggot at about 8 a.m. when the gunmen drove by and shot Parolan at close range.

Parolan died instantly from a fatal shot wound near his left ear.

Nerly, a local government employee, fell down from the motorbike and sustained injury in the face. She is recuperating at the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Hospital.

The assailants escaped on board their motorcycle whose license plate was covered obviously to avoid identification, according to bystanders who witnessed the incident.

Police suspect the killing may have something to do with Parolan being active in civic engagements promoting consumer rights.