Rights body backs court ruling on drug war data

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is supporting a decision of the Supreme Court (SC) requiring the Philippine National Police (PNP) to submit data on the government’s war on drugs.

“We welcome and support the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the PNP to submit data on the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs. It is a step forward in ensuring that the rule of law will prevail in our country,” the CHR said in a statement over the weekend.

It added that the decision will bring the agency “closer to knowing the truth and pursuing justice” for the victims of the drug crackdown and their families.

Twelve justices of the High Court had asked the PNP to provide a documentation of police operations and policemen involved in “Operation Tokhang” from July 2016 to November 30, 2017.

Back in December, the PNP initially agreed to turn over data of drug-related killings to the CHR after the agency requested its assistance on the status of each drug-related death.

CHR spokesman Jackielyn de Guia previously said the PNP never collaborated with them in their investigations by sharing their case folders to establish transparency for each case. GLEE JALEA

She added that these case folders include police blotters, spot reports, investigation documents, forensic records, inventory reports and affidavits, among others.

“

We look forward to the police force’s cooperation without condition on this matter. We believe that their swift action would allow the wheels of justice to turn faster given the clamor for transparency and accountability for alleged human rights violations linked to the government’s anti-drug campaign,” the CHR said.

The commission added that it is “hopeful” that the Supreme Court decision will help them in their independent probe of alleged cases of extrajudicial killings through its data sharing with the PNP.

Meanwhile, incoming PNP chief Oscar Albayalde on April 6 promised that they will comply with the decision.

“Of course, we will follow the SC’s order although I know that the PNP is already fixing the papers for it,” Albayalde said in a previous interview.

The government’s #RealNumbersPH campaign showed that out of 91,704 anti-drug operations conducted, only 4,075 drug suspects were killed as of March 2018.

Human right groupsclaim that deaths have reached 13,000 since the government launched the drug war in 2016.