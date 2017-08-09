Rights commission lauds Duterte okay of hospital deposit law despite row

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) lauded the passage of the “Anti-Hospital Deposit Law”, which sought tougher penalties for hospitals and clinics refusing to administer appropriate initial care to patients in emergency or serious cases.

“We recognize that its passage advances every Filipino’s right to health or more specificall, broadening (widening or opening) the access to urgent or emergency health services — guaranteed both in domestic laws and international conventions,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The commission also commended the authors of Republic Act 10932, as well as President Rodrigo Duterte for signing it on Aug. 3, “affirming the State’s obligation to uphold everyone’s right to health.”

The CHR said it hope that the government, associations and other support groups would reach a consensus to implement the law to serve the best interests of the public.

“It is our hope that our legal and policy frameworks continue to include the protection of rights that would lead to a life of wellness and dignity for all.” CHR said.

Duterte and the commission had been at odds over the agency’s criticism of the adminsitration’s drug war that has allegedly spawned extrajudicial killings and of the President’s threat to abolish it.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a staunch supporter of the President, even went as far as to suggest a zero allocation for the commission’s 2018 budget. GLEE JALEA