Rights of legitimate wife over husband’s cadaver

Dear PAO,

I am a housewife with six children who lives in Cebu City. My husband, Rommel (now deceased), used to work as a security guard in Manila. He usually went home during the Christmas season. He, however, was not with us last Christmas, since he died in October 2017 in their company’s boarding house. During police investigation of the incident, it was found that Rommel had committed suicide. I personally saw the investigation report and other forensic examination in relation to the cause of death of Rommel. His brother, Romy, wanted an autopsy of Rommel’s body conducted. I objected to the autopsy but Romy said he has the right to do so since he is the eldest brother of my husband. Considering that I am the legitimate wife of Rommel, do I have any rights over the cadaver of my husband? Is Rommel correct in saying that he has the right to have the autopsy conducted?

My sincerest gratitude,

Belen

Dear Belen,

You have a preferential right over the remains of Rommel. It may be emphasized that Articles 305 and 308 of the Civil Code provide that the duty to make arrangements for the funeral of a relative shall be in accordance with the order established for support, and the same shall not be retained, interred, disposed of or exhumed without the consent mentioned in the order for support. The articles are quoted below:

“Article 305. The duty and the right to make arrangements for the funeral of a relative shall be in accordance with the order established for support, under Article 294. In case of descendants of the same degree, or of brothers and sisters, the oldest shall be preferred. In case of ascendants, the paternal shall have a better right.”

“Article 308. No human remains shall be retained, interred, disposed of or exhumed without the consent of the persons mentioned in Articles 294 and 305.”

Article 294 as mentioned in Articles 305 and 308 of the law, states:

“Art. 294. The claim for support, when proper and two or more persons are obliged to give it, shall be made in the following order:

(1) From the spouse;

(2) From the descendants of the nearest degree;

(3) From the ascendants, also of the nearest degree;

(4) From the brothers and sisters.

Among descendants and ascendants, the order in which they are called to the intestate succession of the person who has a right to claim support shall be observed. (144)”

In relation therewith, Article 199 of the Family Code, which amends Article 294 of the Civil Code, provides:

“Whenever two or more persons are obliged to give support, the liability shall devolve upon the following person in the order herein provided:

(1) The spouses;

(2) The descendants in the nearest degree;

(3) The ascendants in the nearest degree; and

(4) The brothers and sisters. (294a)”

Furthermore, the Supreme Court in the case of Fe Floro Valino vs. Rosario D. Adriano,et al. (G.R. No. 182894, April 22, 2014), penned by former Associate Justice Jose Mendoza, stated:

“It is generally recognized that the corpse of an individual is outside the commerce of man. However, the law recognizes that a certain right of possession over the corpse exists, for the purpose of a decent burial, and for the exclusion of the intrusion by third persons who have no legitimate interest in it. This quasi-property right, arising out of the duty of those obligated by law to bury their dead, also authorizes them to take possession of the dead body for purposes of burial to have it remain in its final resting place, or to even transfer it to a proper place where the memory of the dead may receive the respect of the living. This is a family right. There can be no doubt that persons having this right may recover the corpse from third persons.”

Therefore, based on the foregoing provisions of law and jurisprudence, the proper party who may request to conduct an autopsy over the body of Rommel is the legitimate spouse, which in this case is you, Miss Belen.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.