Rights watchdog ‘misleading’ countries on Philippine situation

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday accused the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) of “misleading” the international community after it reported that the human rights situation in the Philippines is at its worst since the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano took issue with the HRW’s assessment of the human rights situation in the Philippines in 2017.

“We will not allow Human Rights Watch to portray an unfair and unjust image of our country nor will we let it question the strength of our democracy,” Cayetano said in a statement.

In its 2017 Global Report on Human Rights, the group reiterated its claim that the Duterte administration’s war on drugs resulted in the deaths of more than 12,000 individuals, mostly members of urban poor communities and including children.

“Human Rights Watch has politicized the issue for its own gain and has not done any real research, study or investigation on the human rights situation in the Philippines,” Cayetano said.

The DFA secretary dared HRW to show proof that the 12,000 it said were killed were all victims of the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Cayetano said that contrary to HRW’s allegation, a total of 3,968 suspected drug suspects were killed in 80,683 anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the government from July 1, 2016 to December 27, 2017.

The operations, which also led to the arrest of 119,023 drug suspects, also resulted in the deaths of 86 law enforcement officers and the wounding of 226 others, he added.

Cayetano said that under President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines “is doing everything it can to protect the rights of everyone, including criminals, unlike before when the government was perceived to be protecting only the rights of the powerful.”

“It is because this change is disruptive, those who were previously above the law and those who have political interests to advance have resorted to a massive disinformation campaign,” he added.

“Human Rights Watch is among those that has been deliberately misrepresenting the figures to make it appear that there exists a culture of impunity in the Philippines and that the country’s democratic institutions are at risk,” according to Cayetano.

The DFA chief said these assertions are “unfair” to the Philippines and to Filipinos.

“Democracy has never been more alive in the Philippines as we finally we have a government that we can really say is of the people and for the people and not for the rich and the powerful alone,” he added.

“Our booming economy is a testament to good governance and adherence to law,” Cayetano said.

He cited as proof the latest Social Weather Station surveys that showed the President’s public trust rating at 83 percent during the fourth quarter of the year and his administration’s public satisfaction rating, which rose “to a

record 79 percent during the same period.”