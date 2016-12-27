A ‘ring’ to save married couples from snoring problems

Although couples vow to honor and cherish each other in sickness and in health, for richer for poorer, until death do them part, snoring could be a factor for separation or divorce, turning a fairy tale into a nightmare instead.

In China, a 30-year-old woman divorced her husband because she claimed spending sleepless nights lying next to a heavy snorer. The judge granted the divorce.

The Associated Press reports that a newlywed Iranian filed for divorce after his bride admitted drugging him on the sly to keep him from hearing her snore.

Snoring can wreck a marriage because sleep deprivation brings out the worst in us. When a sleepless partner is cranky, tired and irritable, the other responds by being just as difficult. Sex drive takes a nosedive. Work suffers because of unclear thinking.

Mayo Clinic cites reasons why people snore.

Physical reasons. A low, thick soft palate can limit the airway. So, too, do extra tissues at the back of the throat found in overweight persons.

Alcohol. This relaxes throat muscles and reduces “natural defenses against airway obstruction.”

Nasal troubles. Perennial congestion in the nose or “a crooked partition between nostrils” can cause the problem.

Sleep apnea. The condition is serious because “throat tissues partially or completely block the airway,” thus keeping one from breathing.

Using Western and Eastern medical philosophies The AntiSnor Acupressure Ring was created to control or even stop snoring. The ring, worn on the little finger of the left hand, applies pressure on nerve points. This, in turn, stimulates muscles controlling the upper airway to help reduce or prevent snoring.

The AntiSnor ring treats common ailments using finger massage on acupressure points.

Users report reduced snoring, better sleep quality, less fatigue and improved breathing without resorting to the use of invasive surgery to solve nasal anatomy problems.

Coming in three sizes—small, medium and large—the ring may be expanded to fit the little finger. It is certified as hypoallergenic and drug-free, available at Watsons stores at SM Mall of Asia, SM North, SM Fairview, SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM Makati, Festival Mall, Robinsons Galleria, Market Market, Greenbelt 1 and Gateway.