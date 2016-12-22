Ringia to face Matias in PSC-Philta Championships finals

Top seed Janus Ringia beat Matthew Garcia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, to enter the boys’ 18-under finals of the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Tennis Association (PSC-Philta) Age Group Championships on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila City.

The come-from-behind performance of Ringia earned him a gold-medal match against Jeremiah Macias 3rd today.

The third-seeded Macias entered the finals after Gabriel Tiamson had to walkover their semifinals game.

“I am hoping to continue this momentum going to the finals. I believe I can manage to put up a strong challenge against my opponent,” said Ringia, who will also plunge into the 16-years boys’ division finals action.

In the boys age-14 bracket, fourth seed Jan Harold Trillanes subdued second seed Miguel Luis Vicencio, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, to set up a match against No. 8 Daniele Estanislao 3rd, who beat No. 6 Diego Dayrit, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals.

No. 1 Marc Andrei Jarata arranged will face No. 2 Samuel Reane Nuguit in boys’ 12U finals.

In the girls division, Carlyn Bless Guarde will test her mettle against Jeniffer Pagente in the 16U and 18U bracket.

The finals will start 9 a.m. today at the same venue.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID