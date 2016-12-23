Ringia outclasses Matias in PSC-Philta meet

No. 1 seed Janus Ringia beat No. 3 seed Jeremiah Macias, 6-3, 7-5, in the boys’ 18-under division finals of the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Tennis Association (PSC-Philta) Age Group Championships on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

Ringia ended his campaign on a high note by bagging two gold medals. He also ruled the boys’ 16U bracket after beating No. 3 Jose Antonio Tria, 7-5, 6-4.

“I am very much happy for winning this title and all the hardships have paid off. It’s one of the best present this season. It’s a double win for me this year and it’s really a great blessing from God, who helped me go through until the finals,” said Ringia in an interview after the game.

Meanwhile, second-seed Sa­muel Reane Nuguit stunned top netter Marc Andrei Jarata, 6-2, 6-2, in the boys’ 12-under category finals before thumping Michael Jimenez, 4-0, 4-1, for the gold medal in the boys’ 10-under.

Jan Harold Trillanes subdued Daniele Estanislao 3rd, 6-1, 7-5, to rule the boys’ 14U age group.

In the girls division matches, Adeline Abadia trounced Kaye Ann Emana, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 (girls’ 12U), Gaby Zoleta battered Justine Maneja, 6-2, 6-1 (girls’ 14U), while Jeniffer Pagente trounced Carlyn Bless Guarde, 6-4, 6-0 and Arianne Nilasca, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 16U and 18U events, respectively.