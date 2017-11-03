Riot in Quezon City jail leaves 2 dead, 12 injured

WATER that was poured accidentally over sleeping inmates at a Quezon City jail sparked a riot that left two dead and 12 others injured early Friday, prison officials said.

Jail Officer 3 Lucila Abarca identified the fatalities as Hermano Alfredo, a member of the Sputnik gang, and Edmond Dumondon.

Abarca said Alfredo who sustained stab wounds was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Dumondon, who was brought to the East Avenue Medical Center, died as a result of the seizure, said Abarca.

Supt. Emelito Moral, jail warden, said tension started when a member of the Bahala na Gang (BNG), about to help Dumondon, accidentally splashed a bucket of water he was carrying on members of rival Batang City Jail (BCJ) sleeping below.

“‘Yung BNG member, tutulungan na sana ang isang inmate na nagka-seizure, tapos aksidenteng nabuhusan ng tubig mula sa second floor ‘yung mga natutulog, so nagkagulo na, akala eh sinadya”, Moral told The Manila Times.

Inmates started throwing plastic chairs and stones at each other in the riot that lasted for an hour.

Teams from the Quezon City Police Station 10, Quezon City Police District-Special Weapons and Tactics (QCPD-SWAT) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Special Tactics and Response (BJMP-STAR) responded immediately and broke up the melee.

Moral said the inmates reconciled and assured jail officials that the riot would not happen again.

“Normal situation naman na po so far, maayos na. Lalo naming paiigtingin ang seguridad dito para protektahan ang mga inmates natin”, Moral said.

(The situation has normalized so far. We will tighten security to protect our inmates.) GLEE JALEA