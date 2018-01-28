The rise and fall of Benham

News: “UN human rights experts called on the Philippine government on Thursday to allow independent news website Rappler to operate, voicing concern at rising rhetoric against voices critical of President Rodrigo Duterte. The statement was issued by David Kaye, UN special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Michel Forst, UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders, and Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.”

I read this story at the ABS-CBN News website, attributed to Reuters. The mere fact that we can read this circulated article brings me to ask the question: Where is the danger on clamping down freedom of the press that needs concern and worrying?

* * *

“Appointed head of National Library is not a librarian.”

This is one for the books.

* * *

Former teen model accuses magician Copperfield of sexual assault. I bet the model hates the song “Magical Mystery Tour.”

* * *

Oprah on the presidency:

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

– Does it mean that DNA stands for “Donald Not Alluded to?”

* * *

Solicitor General Calida and state lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to order the Ombudsman to file charges of multiple counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima and former SAF chief Getulio Napeñas for their part in the ill-starred police operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao three years ago that resulted in the death of 44 police commandos.

Accountability should not exempt anyone. Justice should always prevail no matter what. Be it an Aquino or a Romualdez.

Aquino explained that when he faced a Senate probe on Dengvaxia last month, he was given a briefer and that Ona was present in that meeting.

“I have to rely on the records that we possessed and unfortunately, sometimes there’s a mistake. Di ba, it’s human to err.”

Dear Sir BSAIII, blaming a document at Secretary Ona’s expense is “inhuman.” Do you want the senators now to call it “mistake under oath?”

Nene Pimentel: Benham Rise is ours, within Philippine’s exclusive economic zone. I fully agree. Let us not allow a “Great Wall” to be built under the ocean floor.

To government officials and employees, we know that you are overwhelmed by the spirit of teamwork and we know that it is your right to post gatherings in social media as it is your right to do so as a netizen. But every time you post long dining tables laden with food and drinks, we can’t help but squirm with distaste as we wonder who is footing the bill. It tempts us to ignore the BIR deadline.

* * *

The Office of the Ombudsman has indicted ex-representative Rolex Suplico of Iloilo City for the supposed anomalous use of his Priority Development Assistance Fund in 2007. The former congressman should now settle for a less expensive wristwatch. Timex, your honor, is a lot cheaper than the brand your name carries.

* * *

News: Gadon files criminal case vs Sereno at DOJ.

Based on the complaint, CJ Sereno, who served as professor at the UP College of Law from 1986 to 2006, only had three SALNs filed on record – for 1998, 2002 and 2006 – prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court (SC) in 2012.

1986-2006 is 17 years! If this is true, why did they impeach the late CJ Rene Corona for merely not correcting his SALN for one year? I have to give it to Atty. Larry Gadon. With so many lawyers in the country, he was the only one who had the guts to file these complaints. I don’t really care where he came from but his steady mindset to generate awareness of her wrongdoings is enough to inspire our youth to be more vigilant in scrutinizing the background of our public officials. Some will say that he is the proverbial “crazy man of La Mancha” against a formidable windmill. Bashing will come your way but I have this to say: “Atty. Larry, keep piercing with your long spear. In the end, the mighty windmill will crumble.”

* * *

From Sen. Richard J. Gordon: “I support PRRD in making the call for the Kuwaiti government and those of other Mid-Eastern countries to take immediate measures to ensure the protection and respect for the dignity and human rights of all migrant workers in these countries. Part of our advocacy in the Philippine Red Cross is the protection of the most vulnerable among migrant workers, namely the women household service providers. The Philippine Red Cross advocates and promotes the protection of migrant workers, especially the women migrant workers who have been victims of physical abuse and other forms of exploitation.”

Our OFWs are one of the most oppressed workers in the world today. It is nice to hear our leaders calling for justice and fairness in the treatment our modern day heroes.

So many netizens and mainstream media outlets feasted on PCOO Asec Mocha Uson for several days for her UST award and her lapse on Mayon’s location. She returned the award and apologized for the geographical mistake. And yet we hear from the same trumpeters/bashers the pitiful cries of press freedom curtailment. Colleges should start a subject in their curriculum called “Callamardiology 101.”

* * *

News: MRT emits SMOKE again. They should abide by EO 26 anti-smoking law. They should pinpoint “designated smoking areas.”

* * *

Essential tips in choosing a vinyl player:

The more convenient the functions, the less durable the machine.

Look for a solid base, which affects both sound and motor/speed consistency.

The lowest price options may not be upgradeable.

As a whole, turntable technology has not significantly changed.

Used machines can often be upgraded, but verify compatibility first (notably the preamp).

Many new machines come with built-in preamp and USB ports (for converting records to MP3s).

The best way to choose a turntable is to test it by listening to familiar music.

* * *

Also consider these:

Choosing a retailer: If you are new to turntables and have not be read up on all the terms and technicalities, this is not a problem or something you should worry about — you wouldn’t be expected to fix a car if you had no prior knowledge. Speaking to an expert means you will get the most from your money and a turntable that you will get many hours of enjoyment out of. After sales support is crucial. It helps to know that there is someone you can call who can guide you through setting up the machine.

Choosing a brand: There are many, and my advice is simple: Choose a manufacturer with good standing. I would say don’t start too cheap, but don’t dive in headfirst either. Get something that sounds good and is reliable then upgrade later on. While the full sound system plays a role, it starts at the source of the sound. If it doesn’t sound good, the rest of it won’t either.

There is no doubt that with the higher price tag comes superior styling and sound quality, but if you’re a beginner in the world of record players it may be wiser to buy a cheaper model first.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.