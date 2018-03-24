Rise, hop and celebrate Easter at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

children young and old always look forward to Easter celebrations, which is why the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls have pulled all the stops for a fun-filled day on April 1.

Forbes Town paints the town with Magical Rainbow Easter

It’s going to be a whimsical Easter Sunday at Forbes Town with its unicorns and mermaid inspired activities. Kids and kids at heart can indulge to their heart’s content with the costume contest, unicorn ride, dance with fairies, swim with mermaids, rainbow play, magic show, egg painting, donut styling, and more. Interested participants can register from at the nearby Robinsons Selections.

Easter Party at Festive Walk Parade, Iloilo Business Park

Iloilo Business Park celebrates Easter Sunday with exciting and fun-filled kiddie activities from sun up to sun down: Easter egg hunt, egg painting, and more. Pet lovers can also bring their furry friends and enjoy watching the pet show in barking Easter fashion.

Easter Vineyard Eggventure at Twin Lakes

Have a fulfilling Easter Eggventure outside the Metro at Twin Lakes and take selfies with the Giant Easter Egg together with amazing view of Tagaytay. Guaranteed, both kids and adults get to have their own memorable Holy Week activities: adults can complete the Stations of the Cross while kids get to enjoy Easter egg hunt, puppet magic show, kiddie costume contest, egg painting, and more activities on April 1.

Doraemon Easter Adventure at Uptown Bonifacio

Fans of the all-time beloved anime Doraemon can head to Uptown Mall and have a jolly good time egg hunting. Embark on a whole day egg hunting with Nobita and enjoy together the following activities: arts and crafts, Easter Egg DIY, Easter Egg Bowling, DIY cupcake activity, Fun Farm Photobooth, and more! Registration starts at 11 a.m.

PJ Masks Easter Eggventure at Venice Grand Canal

Hop on the superhero train and have an exciting Easter Eggventure with PJ Masks at Venice Grand Canal. Get a chance to meet and greet the kiddie superheroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gecko on April 1. Easter activities include: Superhero workshops, Superhero makeovers, Easter Egg Hunt, Romeo’s Science Show, and more.

Peppa Pig Easter World at Lucky Chinatown

From friendly superheroes to sibling playful antics, playtime is always fun with Peppa Pig and George at Lucky Chinatown. Play and party with Peppa Pig and enjoy eggciting kiddie booths from with the following activities: face painting, coloring booth, Peppa’s playground, Peppa party games, peek-a-boo photobooth, and Peppa popcorn. Join them on April 1 for a Grand Easter Celebration filled with Lucky Egg Hunt, Play Pals: Kid and Dog Duo Costume Contest, and a Meet and Greet Peppa Pig and George event.

Easter Jungle Safari at Southwoods Mall

Celebrate a unique kid-friendly Easter Jungle Safari at Southwoods Mall where kids can escape into the wilderness with fun animal encounters, costume contest, magic show and more. They can also look for fun treats and enjoy safari-inspired attractions: EGGstravaHUNT and Face Painting, Bird and Reptile Viewing, Arts and Crafts, Jungle Musical Show, Game Zone, and more.