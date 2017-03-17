Rise of the machines

In my almost 25 years as a practicing CPA at PwC, I have always been a witness to technological innovations that have remarkably transformed our audit practice.

As an associate at the firm in the early ‘90s, we analyzed our clients’ transactions and journals, using a yellowish columnar paper worksheet. The mid-‘90s offered a solution to this tedious process by using electronic Excel spreadsheet and other software. During that time, we documented the results of our audit procedures in manual stacks of audit work papers. In the early part of this present millennium, PwC was the first to start performing audits using electronic work papers with our propriety program then called MyClient, and now, Aura.

Looking into the future, the rise of Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics is expected to dramatically change the landscape of the auditing profession and shake up how audit is done.

In a recent gathering, after introducing my profession as an auditor, I was asked, “Aren’t you threatened by IoT, AI and Robo-adviser?”

Will these innovations eventually take the place of the auditor? It’s a question worthy of an article.

The uprising

Certainly, these new technologies are opening up a slew of new opportunities ahead.

Data analytics can now analyze and test entire sets of transactions, such as revenues or expenses, addressing restricted sampling methodology. The wider test coverage can highlight uptake in revenues that can expose potential trade loading issues or spike in expenses that can expose potential claim for unauthorized expenses. Journal entries can also be analyzed in its entirety and highlight exceptions, such as those posted by an unauthorized person, and at odd times such as on holidays, among others.

Predictive technologies can now be applied to past data sets to run “what-if” scenarios. It can also be used to see how changes in a given data set affect the fu