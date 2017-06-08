UP rises in global university ranking

STATE-run University of the Philippines (UP) rose seven places to 367th in the ranking of the world’s top universities by London’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), pulling away from three other local universities, which dropped in the 2018 listing.

Jesuit-owned Ateneo de Manila dropped to the 551-600 range from the previous 501-550, while De La Salle

University of the Christian Brothers placed in the 701-750 bracket from the previous 701+.

The Dominican Order’s University of Santo Tomas (UST), Asia’s oldest university, fell to 801-1000 in the latest ranking from the previous 701+.

Ben Sowter, QS research director, said in a statement that while the three private universities declined in the ranking, “all Filipino universities [rose]in the Employer Reputation indicator, with University of the Philippines now ranking 191st globally in this important indicator and both Ateneo and La Salle featuring among the world’s top 300 in this criterion.”

American universities, led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, topped the QS ranking. It was followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, and California Institute of Technology.

British institutions the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London, and Imperial College London followed.

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University was the highest-ranked school in Asia, at 11th place.

MIT held the top spot for the sixth consecutive year, a record for the institute known for its science and engineering programs and Nobel laureates.

The top four spots were all occupied by universities from the United States for the first time. Fifty-one out of 76 British universities fell in the ranking, “reflecting prolonged funding cuts.”

“MIT is the nucleus of an unrivalled innovation ecosystem. Companies created by its alumni enjoyed combined revenues of $2 trillion, making them the equivalent of the world’s 11th largest economy. However, their continued dominance at the top should not obscure a changing landscape elsewhere, with other US and UK institutions making way for the best of Russia, China and India – among others,” Sowter said.

Six Chinese universities made it to the top 100, two more than the previous year. India now boasts of three universities in the Top 200, from two.

QS said universities with a strong technological focus ranked higher. A total of 959 universities were ranked in the 2018 edition of the QS listing, up by 46.

The ranking was based on the “expert opinion of 75,015 academics and 40,455 employers.”

QS said it analyzed 12.3 million papers and 75.1 million citations from the Scopus/Elsevier database, “to measure the impact of the research produced by the universities ranked.”

WITH A REPORT FROM ZENNON DAYANDANTE and NEIL ALCOBER