Rising to the challenge of the changing Times

WHEN Dante Arevalo Ang took over the roles of chairman and publisher of The Manila Times on August 8, 2001, the world was a different place. The media environment was a different space.

Google, Facebook and Twitter were not yet the news-breaking platforms that they are now, as The Manila Times celebrates its 119th anniversary.

But Ang—now Chairman Emeritus—saw the writing on the wall, and when he took over the revered title he set The Manila Times on a course that would see it placing a premium on opinion pieces and enterprise stories (articles largely done out of a writer’s own initiative and sourcing, not just based on press conferences, press releases or events covered), apart from news reports.

The strategy has paid off.

The Manila Times these days is humming as a well-oiled news organization should, publishing and posting the latest updates to the world, supplying voracious, time-starved and –sensitive audiences with information across multiple platforms, both analog and digital.

It is now also celebrated as a venue for valued opinion, and prized for its enterprise efforts—just as Dante Ang thought it should be.

“We cannot slow the pace at which content is demanded, consumed and necessarily produced,” he says.

“But we can, and must, make it our mission to our audiences—to the Filipino people—to provide context to content, and to widen the scope and subjects of the conversations we trigger, through more exhaustive commentary and storytelling; this is how we grow as persons, and as a country,” Ang adds.

The Times are a-changing: Building on theTimes brand

As The Manila Times approaches two decades under the guidance of Dante Ang, and the leadership of his son Dante Francis “Klink” Ang 2nd, the title is seeking to expand its sovereignty.

Father and son agree that The Manila Times is indeed a storied brand, shaped by a history it has been witnessing and co-writing.

“The Manila Times is priceless—it is the keeper of our Filipino heritage, a perpetual time capsule in plain sight,” the elder Ang beams.

He now wants to lean on that heritage to cement a larger legacy: education.

The Chairman Emeritus views The Manila Times College or TMTCwith the same prescient perspective that has been the steadying course behind the news company. He wants the school to be a tweak to the status quo, molded to better reflect the kind of education needed today—even as it delivers on the basics proven necessary over time.

TMTC will soon be offering courses such as Information Technology with Specialization in Digital Forensics, and Business Management with Major in Marketing Management, augmenting traditional areas of study with market-demanded training. With the development of the Northern Luzon corridor, it is also beefing up its Subic campus, with more Allied Health programs.

Still it continues to strengthen its ties to The Manila Times, reinforcing its Broadcasting course with a real-world tie-up: The Manila Times TV.