Risk reduction council accepting ‘KALASAG’ entries

TARLAC: Central Luzon’s Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC 3) is now accepting entries to Gawad Kalasag 2018, an annual search for outstanding contributions to disaster risk reduction and management and humanitarian assistance. The search aims to recognize local risk reduction councils, barangay (village) risk reduction committees, organizations, institutions, groups and individuals that continue to contribute to promoting and implementing significant and gender-sensitive climate change adaptation programs and innovations that build community resiliency in the long term. Marlou Salazar, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional director and RDRRMC 3 chairman, said a total of 24 categories this year include Best Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council; Best Local DRRM Councils/Committees for Province, Highly-Urbanized City, Component/Independent Chartered Component City, 1st-3rd Class Municipality, 4th-6th Class Municipality, Urban Barangay and Rural Barangay; Best Civil Society Organization; Best Volunteer Organization; Best People’s Organization; Best Schools for Public Elementary, Private Elementary, Public High School, Private High School, Early Learning Center and Higher Education Institution; Best Hospital for National Government, Local Government Unit and Government Specialty; Heroic Act of Individuals/Groups in Providing Humanitarian Assistance; and Special Recognition for Private Business, Private Hospitals and Local Government Emergency Management and Response Teams. Deadline for submission of entries is March 23. Only one hard copy of entries is required to be submitted to OCD. Winners will automatically be Central Luzon’s bets in the national competition.