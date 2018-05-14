Riva Quenery turns vlog into concert

Former GirlTrends member Riva Quenery promises to showcase fiery performances, fun banter, good memories and a whole bunch of inspiration on her one-night-only birthday concert on May 27 at the SM Skydome.

Titled “RiVlog Live!” Quenery finally ticks off a major goal on her bucketlist as she celebrates her 20th birthday.

“Kasi para rin ito sa mga sumusuporta sa akin na kapag pinanood nila ang concert ko para rin silang nanonood ng vlogs ko nang live,” she explained.

The young personality has been quite a figure in the local vlogging scene with her naturally quirky and intimately personal vlog called RiVlog, which she proudly runs solo. It earned its own stripe last year—YouTube’s popular Silver Play Button award, a recognition that was given to vlogs that have amassed a total of 100,000 subscribers. It now has more than 340,000 followers on the said video-sharing platform.

“Sobrang kinakabahan ako kasi sanay ako na magpe -perform lang as guest, pero this time, event ko talaga ito. It’s all about me. Dito ko isu-showcase kung ano ang kaya kong ibigay sa mga tao,” she said.

More than showing her snappy dance moves and singing skills, Quenery’s birthday concert would actually benefit the kids at Tahanang Mapagkalinga ni Madre Rita.

“Every birthday ko, I make sure na tumutulong ako sa mga street children. Parang naging advocacy ko na siya. Parang naisip ko rin na, what better way to celebrate it than to make my supporters happy and share it with less fortunate kids,”

Joining her are her close friends in the business—Krissha Viaje and Sammie Rimando, as well as Hashtags member Zeus Collins, Maris Racal and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star Awra Briguela. The concert is produced by Hermie Carreon and directed by Marvin Caldito.