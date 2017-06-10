Rivalries heat up in Premier Cup

The collegiate rivalries carry on as De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University meet head-on even as San Beda College and Colegio de San Juan de Letran tangle in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

With both teams seeking to solidify their playoff bids, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) archrivals Green Archers and Blue Eagles are expected to figure in another titanic clash at 5 p.m.

La Salle reclaimed its winning ways with a hard-earned 77-71 decision over University of the East as the Taft-based cagers hiked their record to 4-2 solidifying their hold of the fourth spot.

Trailing closely behind the UAAP reigning champions are the returning boys of Ateneo, who turned things around by ruling two straight games after dropping their first two matches before taking a one-month break off the Premier Cup tilt.

Meanwhile, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) mortal enemies San Beda and Letran battle at 3:15 p.m.

The Red Lions (5-0) are out to preserve their pristine card while the also-ran Knights (1-5) try to spoil the defending NCAA titlists’ perfect run so far.

In the remaining seniors match, National University (3-3) makes its final push for a quarterfinal stint as it goes up against a hard-luck College of Saint Benilde (1-6) at 1 p.m.

In the juniors division, the Red Cubs (2-1) eye to strengthen its Final Four contention when they collide with the struggling Squires (0-3) in the game day opener at 9 a.m. while University of Santo Tomas (3-0) stakes its unbeaten slate against University of the Philippines Integrated School (1-3) at 10:45 a.m.