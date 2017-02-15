Rivals Ateneo, La Salle clash at Moro Lorenzo today

Ateneo de Manila University stakes its unbeaten slate against chief rival De La Salle University as they face off in Season 79 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football tournament today at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

The Blue Eagles are currently on top of the standings with three wins for nine points as they try to extend their winning run against the Green Archers in their 4 p.m. encounter.

La Salle and Ateneo last met in last season’s Final Four round with the latter escaping with a 5-4 victory on penalty shootout.

Ateneo began its campaign with a 4-0 rout of Adamson University then thumped National University, 3-0, in their second outing.

The Blue Eagles relied on the two-goal haul of substitute Paolo Alilam to dispatch University of Santo Tomas, 5-1, last Sunday for a 3-0 start.

On the other hand, the Green Archers started their season with a goalless draw with reigning champs University of the Philippines and struggled to beat University of the East, 2-0, for their first win.

Meanwhile, winless squads Growling Tigers and the Red Warriors clash in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m.