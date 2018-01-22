River of life

How do you revive a dying river?

Known as the Seafood Capital of the Philippines, Roxas City in Capiz and waters surrounding it once struggled for their survival. Blame growing demand for fresh seafoods from the city that took its toll on its seas and rivers. Fish pens and illegal structures were built on the waters to get as much yield as the the seas and rivers could produce. The situation was aggravated by erosion of uplands brought about by cutting of trees for charcoal production.

A few years ago, the local government had to step in to prevent further deterioration before it became too late. One of its most badly damaged rivers was Palina, a tributary of Panay River. In 2002, Palina was designated as a mangrove reservation zone under the city’s coastal zoning plan.

In 2006, the city government initiated the formation of the Palina River Development Association (Parida) and partnered with the association in the establishment of an ecopark. Parida’s first members were the fisherfolk who were affected by the dismantling of fish pens.

The city’s Coastal Resource Management Office allocated an initial P250,000 budget for the ecopark. The budget went to planting and rehabilitating mangroves. The next phase was the construction of tourist facilities, including function halls and floating cabanas. Paddle boats and a motorized banca were also brought in. This gave birth to Palina Greenbelt Ecopark.

Members of Parida were trained for eco-tourism. The fisherfolk became tourist guides, cooks, singers and foot spa therapists. The dying river got a new lease in life. Ecotourism helped revive and rehabilitate Palina River. It even gave jobs to the communities.

The Palina Greenbelt Ecopark is now one of the hidden gems of Roxas City. It brings visitors to the people and the river that helps Roxas City maintain its reputation as the Seafood Capital of the Philippines. The ecopark also makes visitors see that a river can be saved through dedicated public-private partnership.

How to get there

Palina Greenbelt Ecopark is located in Sitio Cablatan, Barangay Cagay, in Roxas City.

It is not easy to locate. Visitors from Manila must fly to Roxas City. Flying time is about one hour. From the airport, tricycles can be rented to go to the city proper, and from there, another tricycle can be rented to go to the ecopark, which is about 5 kilometers away. Tricycle rental to Palina is around P100 one way.

Those with vehicles coming from Iloilo or Kalibo can drive directly to Roxas City plaza. From there, cross the Capiz Bridge, then turn right to Roxas-Ivisan Bypass Road, then turn right after the Saint Vincent Ferrer Parish Church to Cagay Road and then continue driving to Sitio Cablatan. The ecopark is at the end of the road. It has ample parking space for private vehicles.

What to see, what to do

The ecopark has a limited number of cabanas so it is best to call in advance for reservations. Its contact numbers are (036) 6215918, 0948-1314147 and 0923-8288091.

Entrance to the ecopark is only P10 per head. The highlight of the visit to this oasis is a river tour on a floating cabana. A cabana is a raft made from bamboo and is pulled by a small pump boat. Cabanas come in several sizes depending on capacity. One that can accommodate 10 persons costs P750 for a two-hour river cruise. The ecopark rents out small paddle boats for P20 per hour per person.

The tour takes the visitors to the mangrove reserve, to a small island called Palm, to the mouth of Panay River to see the houses on stilts, and all the way to the Panay River Bridge. It provides a guide who explains the history of the ecopark and the many fishing contraptions that can be found along the way. The contraptions include the surambaw, a bamboo raft with a fish net hooked to a bamboo pole. The raft catches fish by pulling the net up with the bamboo pole. There are also boats loaded with timing, a cage made from wood and enclosed in a net. The cages are used to catch crabs.

As the boat cruises on the river, visitors will be serenaded by local singers. They can even request a massage therapist, or even have a foot spa and manicure/pedicure while on board the boat.

The ecopark offers inter-active activities. Visitors can participate in mangrove seedling planting and river clean-up. They can also check out grouper cage culture and mussel and oyster culture. At the mangrove forest, the visitors can have a taste of tamilok or shipworm.

Overall, the river cruise offers a relaxing break from stressful urban life. It also gives visitors a glimpse of how a conservation project can provide livelihood to people.

Where to stay, what to eat

There are no lodging places along Palina River. Most of the ecopark visitors stay in Roxas City where many types of accommodations are available.

For eating, the ecopark provides a unique dining experience. You are in Roxas City after all, and on a river where some of the city’s freshest catches come from. All you have to do is place your orders before you leave and they will be served to you when you come back. Popular dishes are steamed oysters and mussels and grilled groupers. A bilao of fresh oysters costs only a hundred pesos. Steamed rice is served wrapped in banana leaf.

The ecopark serves steamed crabs and shrimps and grilled pork. But they must be ordered in advance.

No river cruise is complete though without fresh buko juice, which locals serve to visitors to Palina. There is no better way to enjoy a relaxing afternoon than spending it on a hammock on a floating cabana while sipping the fresh buko juice as you witness a beautiful river springing back to life.