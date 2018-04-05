Rivero hints at leaving La Salle

Collegiate hoops star Ricci Rivero hinted at leaving the De La Salle University basketball team on Thursday morning.

“All good things come to an end. Thank You to the La Sallian community for the support you’ve given me. The Animo spirit will always be with me. It’s now time to move forward,” said the 19-year old cager through his Twitter account @RicciRivero06.

Prior to his Twitter declaration, controversy hounded Rivero after La Salle announced last February 2 that he, along with his brother Prince and Brent Paraiso, would take a leave of absence. The three filed for leave to fulfill endorsement deals, which La Salle strictly prohibits.

Among the accusations hurled at Rivero were drug use and acceptance of money from gay benefactors—both allegations the cager vehemently denied. A month later, he declared that wanted to “honor his commitments and respect the new team rules” via Twitter.

La Salle is yet to release a statement regarding the issue and it’s still unknown which school will Rivero move on to.

Rivero was included in the UAAP Mythical Five and bagged the Most Improved Player award after averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

The development was another blow to the Green Archers that previously lost two-time MVP Ben Mbala who has gone professional and coach Aldin Ayo who transferred to University of Sto. Tomas.