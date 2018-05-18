Rivero joins Maroons

Gilas Pilipinas Cadet and former De La Salle University standout Ricci Rivero announced his transfer to University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday via Twitter.

“When you’re down, there’s no where to go but UP! Diliman here I come!” said Rivero through his Twitter account @_ricciiirivero.

As of press time, UP is yet to officially confirm Rivero’s move from Taft to Diliman.

Last April 5, the collegiate hoops star hinted his departure from the Green Archers through Twitter as well.

Prior to his Twitter declaration, controversy hounded Rivero after La Salle announced last February 2 that he, along with his brother Prince and Brent Paraiso, would take a leave of absence. The three filed for leave to fulfill endorsement deals, which La Salle strictly prohibits.

Among the accusations hurled at Rivero were drug use and acceptance of money from gay benefactors—both allegations the cager vehemently denied. A month later, he declared that he wanted to “honor his commitments and respect the new team rules” via Twitter.

Rivero had a stellar performance last season, being included in the UAAP Mythical Five while bagging the Most Improved Player award after averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.