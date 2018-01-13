Riviera 2017 Year-End tourney announces winners

The team of Howard Sison, Ramon del Rosario, Efren Alvez, and Peter Gebhardt scored 64 scramble points to emerge as the net champion during the Riviera 2017 Year-End Tournament last December 28 and 29 at the Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Their team won via countback against the squad of Jay Balboa, Ryan Tambalque, Lindsey Salilig and Michael Angelo Pizarro, who also posted a net 64.

Winning the gross championship plum, meanwhile, was the team of Jon Judan, Carlos Moreno, Gerald Katigbak and Michael Mendoza who finished with 63.

The Yasuma Family, composed of Koji Yasuma, Jin, Ken and Kai, finished second with gross 68.

In the family scramble division, the team of William Goodwin, Joseph Velazco, Romulo Velazco, and Ted Carranza claimed the net championship trophy after an eight-under 64 performance and a win via countback.

Finishing second was the group Choi Heung Chan, Somg Buneui, Kim Gwon Gyun, and Jang Sung Sook.

Ike Hernandez, Precy Hernandez, Tom Kim, and Lee Chang Ik sizzled with five-under par 67 to win the gross championship crown.

Gross runner-up Kim Hye Jeong, Kim Sang Hyun, Park Chang Myon, and Park Geun Sook scored a 66.

Golfers who bagged the nearest to the pin plum were Koo Tae Soo (no. 4), Lorenzo Lee (no. 8), William Goodwin (no. 12), Son Kil Young (no. 17), Herminio Obre (no. 4), Pepot Iñigo (no. 8), Sison Howie (no. 12), Bodjie De Lara (no. 17), Tom Kim (no. 6), Kang Doh Young (no. 8), Sandy Romualdez (no. 14), and Kang Han Chol (no. 17).

Jung Mi Ae, Chito Ilumin, Kai Yasuma, and Remy Morales copped the most accurate drive trophy.