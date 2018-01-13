Riviera Invitational begins February 8

The 19th Riviera Invitational tournament will be held from February 8 to 10 at the Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

The tournament, which is open to the public, has three categories namely member-guest, member-member, and guest-guest.

Registration fee is P12,000 for member-guest and member-member divisions, and P14,000 for the guest only class.

The fee is inclusive of raffle entry, golf cart use, merchandise worth P5,000, breakfast and cocktails daily, and one practice round per course.

For registration, contact the Riviera membership office at (02) 8889089 local 203 and 204.