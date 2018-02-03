Riviera Invitational opens February 8

The Riviera Golf Club will stage its 19th Invitational Tournament from February 8 to 10 in its Silang, Cavite course.

List-up is ongoing with an entry fee of P12,000 for member-guest and member-member divisions, and P14,000 for the guest team.

The tournament fee is inclusive of use of golf cart, breakfast and cocktails, one practice round, P5,000 worth of merchandise, and a raffle entry.

The event is open to the public with three categories to play.

For inquiries, call the Riviera membership office at (02) 888-9089 local 203 and 204.