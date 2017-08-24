RIVIERA REDUX

Ferragamo Menswear Spring-Summer 2018

The leisurely lifestyle typical of the sun-kissed Riviera runs through the Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2018 men’s collection by Guillaume Meilland. Escapism interpreted with a timeless yet timely appeal that conjures images of Alain Delon and Marcello Mastroianni in all their laid-back glamor. Setting the mood is a breezy palette of earth-tones, ivory, gentle pinks and light blues that nod at traditional men’s shirting fabrics. From formal to casual, silhouettes are light, easy and deconstructed, underscoring a work-into-weekend versatility and cool edge, defined by signature details that are deeply intertwined with Ferragamo’s leather heritage and expertise.

