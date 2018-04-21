Rivilla, Ching notch early wins in PSL tilt

Two young promising tankers bagged five gold medals in their respective divisions in the 135th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Sirib Swimming Championship being held at the Marcos Stadium Swimming Pool in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Palarong Pambansa participant Coby Marcus Rivilla dominated the 200m individual medley in a record-breaking fashion posting 2:50.63 seconds to erase the old mark of 2:52.46.

He also topped the 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle events in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Not to be outdone was Christoph Ching who likewise swept all his five events namely 200m individual medley, 100m butterly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia II, Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing and Jewel Sermonia won one goldmedal each while Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh — the younger brother of Palarong Pambansa most bemedalled female athlete Micaela Jasmine — won a gold in his age-band.

The other gold medalists of the day were Sitti Gomez, Triza Tabamo, Marielle Montenegro, Jireh Lyne Gervacio, Sophia Estacio, Isis Arnaldo, Shayne Acar, Pia Loy, Alexander Austria, Kiel Galzote, Christian Joshua Galzote, Carl Adones, Asha Segotier, Vella Filart, Myka Villareal, Raehanna Gargullo, Mariz Capalar, Collin Tyler Sabariaga, Arvin Felipe, Jian Jose, Iver Aurello, Matthew Garcia, Jermaine Eulin, Miggy Valles, George Gumabay and Ian Abalos.

“We have so much talent in this country. The PSL is on the lookout for talented young swimming from age two years old up to 18 and over. Swimmers must undergo this process of development as there are no shortcuts in sports,” said PSL president Susan Papa.