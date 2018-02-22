Riyadh calls on Damascus to ‘stop the violence’ in Ghouta

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on Thursday on Damascus to “stop the violence” in its deadly assault on the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta. The Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter that Saudi is “concerned over the continuation of Syrian regime attacks on Eastern Ghouta and the impact on civilians there.” It called on Damascus to adhere to UN Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for a nationwide ceasefire and a political transition. Syrian jets have been raining bombs on the eastern suburbs of Damascus in recent days, killing more than 300 people and prompting an international outcry. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the death and devastation that has engulfed Eastern Ghouta since Sunday as “hell on earth”, and joined France in calling for an immediate humanitarian truce.

AFP