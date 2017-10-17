Rizada, Mamaril top Highlands Ladies Cup

RJ Rizada carded a three-over 75 to capture the low gross crown while Jordan Mamaril took the low net title with a 68 as they shared top honors in the 12th Highlands Ladies Cup at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club last weekend.

Rizada, a 6-handicapper, gunned down three birdies and made 10 pars against four bogeys and a double-bogey, edging Johann See in the countback to snare the low gross honors in the 18-hole tournament backed by Diamond sponsors Auto Nation Group, Inc., Pacific Online and W Group of Companies.

See, who also shot a gross 75 for a net 69, took the Group A crown, nipping Nemesio Pagtakhan, who made a net 70 from a gross 81.

Mamaril, a 9-handicapper, turned in a gross 77 and ran away the low net title with a 68 in the rain-hit event supported by Platinum sponsors Leisure & Resorts World Corp., Powerball Gaming & Entertainment Corp., Royal Caribbean Corp., San Miguel Corp., Security Bank and SM Retail.

Willy Maldia fired a net 71 from a gross 95 and edged Gerry Romualdez (71-99) for the Group B plum; Pablito del Villar also won via countback in Group C, shooting a net 76 from a gross 104 and foiling Gerard Aceret (76-104); while Shiela Ward topped the ladies division with a net 69 from a gross 79, holding off Careth Ricamonte, who had a gross 78 for a net 70.

Mamaril also hit the longest drive on No. 2 (387 yards) while Carina Ricamonte hacked it to 260 yards. Roy Bjorklund came up with the most accurate drive, just 67 cms off the marker on No. 11 while Ruben Uy took the nearest to the pin honors on No. 17 (750 cms).

Other backers of the event were (gold) Baron Travel Corp., Lucerne Philippines and Regent Travel; (silver) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaiser Int’l Health Group, New Golden City Builders, Petron, Smart Communications, Splash and SM Prime; and (bronze) Ajisen Ramen, Alphatec Chemical Corp., Bavaria Beer, Burlington Socks, CaraDerme, Concrete Masters;

Dickies, Doña Maria, Dunkin’ Donuts, EData Services Phils., Fitness First, H&E Mfg Corp., Holland Blooms, Honda Cavite, Hyundai Asia Resources Inc., IAJ Wellness Corp., International Marketing Corp., Kawsek & Co., Orocan, Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Peerless Products Mfg Corp., Pisanti and Watsons.