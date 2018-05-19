Rizada shines in World Amateur Golfers Championship

Ryan Joseph Rizada carded an even-par 72 to clinch the Division I title during the World Amateur Golfers Championship qualifier last May 4 at the Tagaytay Highlands Golf Club.

The six-handicapper Rizada edged out runner-up Ronald Santos who scored a 78 net from an 83 gross.

Michael Angelo Pizaro sizzled with a 73 net to claim the crown in the second division. Second placer Moumen Aldaker trounced Dominic Chad Garcia via countback after both players scored a 76.

Third division winner Glenn George Lazaro punched in a 72 net while Gilda Madestomas and Danny Wheeler finished second and third places with 74s, respectively.

Jon Baron finished with 63 to beat Richie Lirio with 75 for the fourth division diadem.

Rafael Perez ruled the fifth division after scoring after scoring a 72 beating Ian Frayco with 74 and Richard Roque with 77.

Rizada, Pizarro, Lazaro, Baron, and Perez, earned spots in the WAGC National Finals slated in September.

Champions in the National Finals will represent the Philippines in the World Finals set in October in Johor, Malaysia.