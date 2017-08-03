RIZAL – Heavy rain continued for the second straight day here on Thursday with at least six towns suspending classes in all levels in public and private schools.

Teresa, Cainta, Taytay, Antipolo, Tanay and Morong suspended classes early Thursday as floodwaters rose due to the rain induced by the southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Local officials in these areas took to social media to make their announcements:

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Keith Nieto

“Advisory: Pag asa says heavy rains for the next hours.. and reality check seems to coincide with what it says this time… our vulnerability to probable flash flooding appears high coming from what we had experienced yesterday.. we will not risk or take chances even as we pray for the sun to come out.. Classes in all levels both public and private today, Thursday, 3 August will remain SUSPENDED..”

Antipolo City Gov

“#WalangPasok

Ngayong araw, August 3, 2017, Huwebes

Sa Lahat ng antas ng paaralan, pampubliko at pribado sa Antipolo

Mag-ingat po tayo.”

Taytay Mayor Joric Gacula

“Due to the moderate to heavy rains and possibility of flash flood in the mountain barangays and based on the 4AM August 3, 2017 Pagasa weather forecast of heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms in the next 3 hours over Rizal, the Tanay MDRRM Council suspends classes today, August 3, 2017 in ALL LEVELS, both public and private.

Municipality of Tanay, Rizal

Please continue monitoring the latest weather conditions. Stay safe and dry, Tanayans.

#walangpasok”

Morong, Rizal

“Still walang pasok sa lahat ng Antas

August 3, 2017 – Huwebes

Morong Mayor Armando San Juan

Pre-School to College

Public and Private Schools

Ganoon rin sa ibang karatig bayan sa Rizal, sapagkat baha ang mga raanan patungong Morong at karamihan ng estudyante mula sa University of Rizal System – Morong at Tomas Claudio Colleges at ibang Schools ay galing pa sa ibang bayan. Kaya’t manatili na lamang sa ating mga bahay at maging alerto sa lahat ng oras. Maraming Salamat Po.”

Teresa Mayor Raul Palino

“#walangpasok

August 3, 2017

From Pre-school to Senior High School

As per assessment po, ayon sa ating punong bayan Mayor Raul S. Palino, unahin po naten ang kaligtasan ng mga bata, Para maiwasan ang possible aksidente na maaring idulot ng malakas na ulan.”

Mayor Gerard Calderon of Angono, however, did not suspend classes.

Angono Mayor Gerard Calderon

“#MayPasok po ngayon ang lahat ng mag aaral sa Bayan ng Angono! #Ingat po at Magandang umaga sa inyo! #KeepMoving”

There were no announcements from San Mateo and Rodriguez.

Earlier on Thursday, the water level on Bulao creek along Cainta remained high, spilling over to nearby villages in Barangay Sto. Domingo like Country Homes, Village East, Vista Verde and Karangalan.

Low-lying areas of San Mateo, Taytay and Antipolo also remained flooded. LIAN SILLADA