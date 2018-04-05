Rizal inks partnership with Haribon for reforestation

The Rizal provincial government has sealed a partnership with environmental organization Haribon Foundation to provide a new restoration site for planting 40 hectares of native trees or around 20,000 seedlings.

Under the Forest for Life movement (previously ROAD to 2020), tree planting drives are set to take place in Barangay San Andres in Tanay, Rizal, beginning August of this year.

According to Haribon, the country needs at least 54-percent forest cover to support the country’s need for food, water, clean air, clothing, shelter, medicines, and protection from calamities. Only 22.8-percent forest cover is left today.

Forest for Life is a nationwide movement that aims to restore denuded Philippine forests by using native trees. To date, nearly one million native tree seedlings have been planted by over 12,000 volunteers covering more than 23,000 hectares of forest land in 30 municipalities.

The forest restoration activities in Tanay also aim to contribute to the greening and community livelihood programs of Rizal’s “YES TO GREEN” Project. YES stands for Ynares Eco-System].

The tree planting site in Barangay San Andres is managed by the Rizal Provincial Agriculture Office.

KITTY AMANTE