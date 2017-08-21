Rizal named most competitive province

The National Competitive Council (NCC) named Rizal province as the Most Competitive Province in the Philippines during the 5th National Regional Competitiveness Summit and Awarding Ceremony held recently.

The province has won the same award for two straight years. Rizal was followed by South Cotabato and Cavite in the same category.

Meanwhile, other Rizal cities and towns received top awards – Antipolo as Most Competitive Compound City, Cainta as Most Competitive Municipality, Taytay came second and Angono third in the same category. Angono also claimed the 3rd place in the infrastructure category among other municipalities in the entire country.

The competitiveness of a municipality or city is measured based on economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure and resiliency.

The Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index is a yearly ranking undertaken by the NCC with the support of the United States Agency for International Development and Globe Telecom.