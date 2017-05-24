RLC to expand office portfolio in 2017

ROBINSONS Land Corporation (RLC) will expand its office portfolio outside Metro Manila by completing three projects this year, including its Cybergate Delta development in Davao City, which is set for turnover to locators in the third quarter, a company official said.

RLC Office Buildings Division General Manager Faraday Go said that expanding its office portfolio is a priority for the developer, both in Metro Manila and in key cities nationwide.

“This is in response to the robust growth of the Philippines’ information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector, which continues to drive up demand for high quality office spaces in the provinces,” Go said.

Go said that RLC’s approach to expanding its office portfolio is to look for growth areas in other cities around the country that can support the infrastructure, talent, and other requirements of BPO companies.

Go noted that RLC completed office developments in Cebu City and Ilocos Norte in 2016, and will complete three additional office projects outside Metro Manila in Naga City, Tarlac City, and Davao City in 2017.

The next addition to RLC’s growing provincial office portfolio, Go said, is the Cybergate Delta within the Robinsons Cyberpark Davao, a 1.2-hectare property along the commercial strip of J.P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City.

J.P. Laurel Avenue, one of the main thoroughfares in the city, provides access to 24-hour public transportation and is in close proximity to major food and retail establishments, schools, hospitals, malls, government offices and transport terminals, Go added.

Cybergate Delta, a 5-story building with commercial spaces on the ground floor, is the first office building to be built in the Cyberpark.

The four floors of office space offer 2,500 square meters of floor area. Including the commercial area, the total leasable area is about 11,500 square meters.

Other features of the building particularly suited to the needs of the IT-BPM sector include 100-percent backup power and provisions for connection to multiple telecom service providers.

The building is scheduled to be turned over to tenants in the third quarter of this year, RLC said.

Go said that RLC’s target for 2017 is to end the with 17 completed office developments, which would have a combined leasable area of 397,000 square meters, excluding the office spaces within some of the Robinsons Malls. Apart from Cybergate Delta in Davao, the company also plans to finish its Cyber Sigma project located in Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City; Cybergate Naga in Naga City, Camarines Sur; and Robinsons Luisita Office in Luisita, Tarlac City.