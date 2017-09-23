RMC team tops 9th Davao Eagle Masters tourney

The Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) team garnered 254 Stableford points to rule the 9th Davao Eagle Masters Golf Tournament held from September 15 to 17 at the Apo Golf and Country Club and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf course in Davao City.

Noel Langgamin led RMC’s charge with 68 aggregate followed by Joven Lusterio (66), Mel Lurence Cubillo (64), Julius Langgamin (53) and Louie Dacudao (25).

RMC was up seven strokes against runner-up Ubi-Tapa King, which registered 247 points.

The Ubi-Tapa King team was composed of Johndie Quibol (68), Lloyd Labrado (61), Carlos Alba (61), Leo Fusillero (55), and Julius Magallanes (54).

Time Cargo, meanwhile, finished third with total gross points of 238 led by Jun Plana (60), Joseph Tambunting (59), Teody Pascual (58), Chang Myon Park (55) and Rusty Bayani (54).

“We are very much happy with the turnout of events this year. We hope to make it bigger next year by adding one more day and making it a four-day competition to accommodate all the avid golfers who want to support our causes,” said Davao Eagle Masters president Leo Magno.

Over 490 golfers from the Philippines, Australia, Florida, and Germany, joined the 36-hole tournament where teams composed of five members each, tested their mettle in two 18-hole golf courses. The best four scores each day were counted as the team’s total score.

The tournament has five categories namely A, B, C and seniors (55 years old above) division plus the championship flight.

In class A division, team Fore the Boys I finished with 241 as they led by five against second placer Power System Inc. with 236 points followed by Golf Chokers II with 234 points.

Zamboanga Team, on the other hand, dominated Class B with 233 points. TGIS B with 221 and Ultraflite Team with 201 points finished second and third, respectively.

Team Paraiso won Class C with 200 points followed by Filinvest Davao with 160 and Team DGBC with 152.

The Multinational team, composed of Tamio Saukari, Vic Gonzales, Philip Hazlewood, Bobby Wee and Isamu Satoh won the seniors championship after scoring 343 Molave points.

Team LGBT and Eaglemasters scored 335 and 312 to finish second and third, respectively.

Stephen Sandoval (net seniors division), Bobby Wee (gross seniors), Ryan Gotan (gross championship), Addy Briones (net championship), James Sabado (gross A), Kenneth Nato (net A), Anton Villanueva (gross B), Glenn Yap (net B), Mario Lu (gross C) and Rainer Mendoza (net C), emerged as individual champions.

German Crisostomo, meanwhile, won the P100,000 cash prize for his remarkable tee shot. He aced the 185-yard No. 4 hole of Apo Golf using Taylormade Hybrid no. 4 and Titleist Pro V1 ball no. 2. Junie Constantinopla was the lucky winner of a brand new Toyota Vios during the raffle draw.

Proceeds of the tournament will support various socio-civic projects of the Davao Eagle Masters club. In the previous editions of the tourney, the funds generated helped calamity victims, built Day Care centers as well as funded the education of deserving dependents of caddies.