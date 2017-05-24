Roach alarmed with Pacquiao’s slow progress

Freddie Roach was not a happy man on the second day of the sparring session of reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

The legendary trainer did not hide his disappointment on his ward’s progress right after their training on Tuesday at the Elorde Gym in Five Ecomm. Building.

“We are far behind. Those five rounds of sparring were the worst I have seen him spar,” said Roach, who arrived on Sunday night to supervise Pacquiao’s training for the July 2 fight against Jeff Horn at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

“Overall, the second day of sparring was not great I didn’t expect him to be good. But I think he’s getting there,” he added.

Roach wants the eight-division world champion to beat Horn (16-0-1 record with 11 knockouts) convincingly as the 38-year old Pacquiao has not scored a knockout victory in the last eight years.

And the way things are going, the drought might continue in the Down Under.

“Manny (Pacquiao) has not done any knockout for a long time,” said the seven-time recipient of the Boxing Writers Association of America Trainer of the Year award.

“He got to show here in the sparring that he wants to knock him down. So I don’t know, I cannot predict that anymore,” he added.

The last time Pacquiao (59-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) scored a knockout win was in November 2009 against Miguel Cotto of Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, Nevada for the WBO welterweight belt.

Pacquiao engaged in a five-round sparring session on Tuesday, two rounds with lightweight Leonardo Doronio and three rounds with junior welterweight Sonny Katiandagho, before hitting the mitts, punching bag and the speedball.