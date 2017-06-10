Roach, Fortune say Vargas is a better fighter than Horn

Trainer Freddie Roach and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune both agreed that there’s no point comparing Jeff Horn to Manny Pacquiao’s last opponent Jessie Vargas.

Roach and Fortune said the Mexican-American Vargas was a better fighter than the Australian, whom Pacquiao will meet on July 2 for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title in Brisbane, Australia.

“Jeff Horn is far different and Jessie (Vargas) is a better fighter than him,” Roach, 57, the seven-time Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) Trainer of the Year winner, told The Manila Times in an interview. “But I have only seen Horn for a couple of fights and nothing special.”

Vargas lost to Pacquiao last November via unanimous decision in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vargas (27-2 win-loss record with 10 knockouts) is a right-handed boxer (orthodox) like the 29-year-old Horn (16-0-1 win-loss-draw record with 11 knockouts).

“Jeff Horn might be tougher and stronger but overall Jessie Vargas is the better fighter. Jessie got more skills,” said Fortune. “If Jessie and Horn will fight, I guess Jessie will scratch him off.”

But Fortune said the 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2 record with 38 knockouts) won’t take Horn lightly in next month’s fight.

“He (Horn) is hungry and got nothing to lose,” said Fortune. “One punch can change everything so I believe Manny won’t take him lightly.”

Pacquiao is training in General Santos City and will fly Down Under on June 24.