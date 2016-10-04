Roach sees Pacquiao winning by KO in later rounds

Freddie Roach expects Manny Pacquiao to score a knockout win in the later rounds of his comeback fight against Jessie Vargas on November 5 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roach said that Pacquiao’s current condition is great despite straddling himself between training and his legislative works as a senator.

Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) spars every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and does roadwork on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“(Jessie) Vargas is world champion, a real tough guy, a tough fight, young and hungry guy. We have to respect him a lot but I feel Manny will knock him out in the later rounds,” Roach told The Manila Times on Monday.

Roach arrived two weeks ago bringing along former American Olympian Jose Ramirez as Pacquiao’s sparring partner. The Pacquiao camp will be leaving Manila for Los Angeles on October 22, for the final phase of Pacman’s training at the Wildcard Gym.

Roach described Pacquiao’s sparring session last Saturday against the undefeated Ramirez (18-0 record with 13 knockouts) as “impressive.”

“Manny (Pacquiao) is in his best shape ever and we’re ahead of schedule right now,” said Roach. “He is really hungry and he’s doing well in sparring. Last Monday morning, he did a tough roadwork exercise. He ran really hard and I’m happy of what I’ve seen so far.”

Roach’s assistant trainer Nonoy Neri said that Pacquiao would soon reach peak fighting form.

“He is now 70 to 75 percent in good fighting form,” said Neri. “Justin (Fortune) is doing well in bringing Pacquiao to good fighting condition.”